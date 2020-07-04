All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:07 AM

667 Church st - 1

667 Church St NW · No Longer Available
Location

667 Church St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Center Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
$160 WEEKLY RATES 600 MONTHLY RATES. Say no to the HOTEL. AND say yes to ( New Life Revolution ) WHERE your comfort is our priority. ALL locations are located in the Greater Atlanta area public transportation is accessible all rooms does come full furnished that's a bed, dresser and nightstands TVs does come with All rooms all utilities are included with just 1 flat rate. Did I mention free washer and dryer these are some of the things that you would not find anywhere.

Free water
Free lights
Free internet
Help with building credit

By paying your rent on time to New Life Revolution. We offer all individuals a opportunity to build their credit score.

How does it work ?

You will be instructed to pay your rent through our system that's called rent Bureau by paying your rent to rent Bureau you then is recording your rent payments rent Bureau reports your delinquencies and your on-time payments

Loyalty is everything to New Life Revolution so we are constantly trying to find other ways to be beneficial to all residents and know with confidence they can leave in a better situation than they came we are constantly working on other options that would be very attractive to any potential residence making the future greater and leaving the past behind for better opportunities in every area of Life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 667 Church st - 1 have any available units?
667 Church st - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 667 Church st - 1 have?
Some of 667 Church st - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 667 Church st - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
667 Church st - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 667 Church st - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 667 Church st - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 667 Church st - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 667 Church st - 1 offers parking.
Does 667 Church st - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 667 Church st - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 667 Church st - 1 have a pool?
No, 667 Church st - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 667 Church st - 1 have accessible units?
No, 667 Church st - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 667 Church st - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 667 Church st - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

