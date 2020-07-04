667 Church st - 1

Amenities

$160 WEEKLY RATES 600 MONTHLY RATES. Say no to the HOTEL. AND say yes to ( New Life Revolution ) WHERE your comfort is our priority. ALL locations are located in the Greater Atlanta area public transportation is accessible all rooms does come full furnished that's a bed, dresser and nightstands TVs does come with All rooms all utilities are included with just 1 flat rate. Did I mention free washer and dryer these are some of the things that you would not find anywhere.



Free water

Free lights

Free internet

Help with building credit



By paying your rent on time to New Life Revolution. We offer all individuals a opportunity to build their credit score.



How does it work ?



You will be instructed to pay your rent through our system that's called rent Bureau by paying your rent to rent Bureau you then is recording your rent payments rent Bureau reports your delinquencies and your on-time payments



Loyalty is everything to New Life Revolution so we are constantly trying to find other ways to be beneficial to all residents and know with confidence they can leave in a better situation than they came we are constantly working on other options that would be very attractive to any potential residence making the future greater and leaving the past behind for better opportunities in every area of Life.