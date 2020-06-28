All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:57 AM

657 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 657-04

657 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

657 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
trash valet
Unit 4 is a studio apartment residing in the heart of Old Fourth Ward. This recently renovated apartment comes with hardwood floors and exposed brick accent walls. Plus this unit comes with central heating & air and a washer/dryer too! Experience all that the Old Fourth Ward has to offer at O4W Flats!

**Please note that these images are not of the actual unit but will be similar.

FAQs

Status | Currently Occupied
Availability Date | 10/31/2019
Pet Restrictions | No Aggressive Dog Breeds (screened by PetScreening.com)
Application Fee | $100
Smoking | Not allowed inside any of our apartments
Parking | On Street Only
Laundry | W/D Included
Utility Info | All Electric
Utilities Included | N/A
Utility Cost | Water $50 and Valet Trash $20
Flooring | Hardwood
Year Built | 1961

Qualification Guidelines:

https://cobaltatl.com/cobalt-qualification-guidelines-july-2019-2/

Showing Instructions:

Call 404-948-3832 to begin our automated leasing process or to speak with a live agent to get more information.

Application Instructions | How Do I Apply?
Ensure that you have a copy of your ID & proof of income
Click “submit an application”
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

Section 8/Housing assistance | We currently do not have properties accepting new vouchers at this time.

Additional Fees:
Move-in Admin Fee | $100
SureDeposit Admin Fee | $100
Pet Bond Admin Fee (if applicable) | $50
Pet Rent (if applicable) | $10 per month
PetScreening.com (if applicable) | $20

Typical Application Turnaround Time | 2-3 business days
Guarantors/Co-Signor requirements | see guidelines linked above
Minimum Lease Length | 1 year

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Cobalt Property Services is laser-focused on providing exceptional service to the residents we serve and property owners we partner with. For more info, please visit our website at CobaltATL.com
Welcome to your new home! The Old 4th Ward Flats are recently renovated apartments in the heart of the Old Fourth Ward. The Old 4th Ward Flats come with excellent access to all areas of Atlanta and provide easy access to restaurants, shops and public spaces via the Beltline. Meanwhile, the PATH allows Old 4th Ward Flats residents to experience Atlanta's cultural wealth while staying very close to home. When you need to venture out of the O4W, there is access to 75/85 via the Freedom Parkway just yards from our community, and the MARTA Noble bus line stops nearby. The O4W Flats are located in the school zones represented by Parkside Elementary, Inman Middle and Grady High Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 657-04 have any available units?
657 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 657-04 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 657 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 657-04 have?
Some of 657 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 657-04's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 657-04 currently offering any rent specials?
657 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 657-04 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 657-04 pet-friendly?
Yes, 657 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 657-04 is pet friendly.
Does 657 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 657-04 offer parking?
Yes, 657 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 657-04 offers parking.
Does 657 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 657-04 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 657 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 657-04 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 657-04 have a pool?
No, 657 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 657-04 does not have a pool.
Does 657 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 657-04 have accessible units?
No, 657 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 657-04 does not have accessible units.
Does 657 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 657-04 have units with dishwashers?
No, 657 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 657-04 does not have units with dishwashers.
