Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range

Cozy Ranch Home in quiet community with easy access to shopping, all major highways, Airport and downtown Atlanta. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. The kitchen features a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated bath. Washer and dryer connections. Pets must be under 20 lbs. Move in Ready. Hurry, this home won't last long!