Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

639 Cumberland Road NE

639 Cumberland Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

639 Cumberland Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully Furnished;Pricing may vary by lease term. Renovated 4 bed/3 bath home in quiet Morningside neighborhood. This home features a chef's kitchen, master suite w/ a balcony and skyline views, large 3rd level attic w/office space, gated driveway, and a 2 car garage. Outside the home, escape to the private fenced in backyard for ultimate relaxation. This home is dog friendly with a built-in dog door into a tiled entry off kitchen. Walking distance to Piedmont Park, the Atlanta Beltline and neighborhood shops and restaurants.Check out abovethelineproperties . Com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Cumberland Road NE have any available units?
639 Cumberland Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 Cumberland Road NE have?
Some of 639 Cumberland Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Cumberland Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
639 Cumberland Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Cumberland Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 639 Cumberland Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 639 Cumberland Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 639 Cumberland Road NE offers parking.
Does 639 Cumberland Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 639 Cumberland Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Cumberland Road NE have a pool?
No, 639 Cumberland Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 639 Cumberland Road NE have accessible units?
No, 639 Cumberland Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Cumberland Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 639 Cumberland Road NE has units with dishwashers.
