639 Cumberland Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fully Furnished;Pricing may vary by lease term. Renovated 4 bed/3 bath home in quiet Morningside neighborhood. This home features a chef's kitchen, master suite w/ a balcony and skyline views, large 3rd level attic w/office space, gated driveway, and a 2 car garage. Outside the home, escape to the private fenced in backyard for ultimate relaxation. This home is dog friendly with a built-in dog door into a tiled entry off kitchen. Walking distance to Piedmont Park, the Atlanta Beltline and neighborhood shops and restaurants.Check out abovethelineproperties . Com