All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 630 Legend Ct SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
630 Legend Ct SW
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

630 Legend Ct SW

630 Legend Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

630 Legend Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Midwest Cascade

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get 1month free rent and enjoy the free Lifestyle - Property Id: 108866

Pet friendly very well maintained home - Smoke free - BRAND NEW AC SYSTEM- BRAND NEW CARPET- Fresh Paint - First Floor Master Bedroom Suite with walk-in closet- Master Bath Has Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Dual Vanity - Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, Solid Surface Counter tops, Pantry - Hardwood Floors, Gas Fireplace w/mantle and tile surround, Plantation Blinds - Large Upstairs Loft - First Floor Laundry Room - Loads of Closet Space Throughout - Exterior Home & Yard Upkeep Included in Monthly rent - Landscaped, Fenced Backyard Overlooking Wooded Area. Call or text to schedule your showing today and make this your new home AS WE OFFER 1MONTH FREE RENT IF YOUR ABLE TO PAY 3MONTH UPFRONT and enjoy the freedom of a free lifestyle that has everything you could want.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108866
Property Id 108866

(RLNE4790703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Legend Ct SW have any available units?
630 Legend Ct SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 Legend Ct SW have?
Some of 630 Legend Ct SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Legend Ct SW currently offering any rent specials?
630 Legend Ct SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Legend Ct SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 Legend Ct SW is pet friendly.
Does 630 Legend Ct SW offer parking?
No, 630 Legend Ct SW does not offer parking.
Does 630 Legend Ct SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 Legend Ct SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Legend Ct SW have a pool?
No, 630 Legend Ct SW does not have a pool.
Does 630 Legend Ct SW have accessible units?
No, 630 Legend Ct SW does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Legend Ct SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 Legend Ct SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30326
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus