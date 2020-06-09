All apartments in Atlanta
620 Woodward Avenue SE
620 Woodward Avenue SE

620 Woodward Avenue Southeast · (404) 200-2659
Location

620 Woodward Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1478 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom main floor unit is recently updated and ready for move-in. Home can be furnished or unfurnished (same price). It is located right off the highway which makes getting anywhere in Atlanta easy. It is walking distance to Cabbagetown, Grant Park, Oakland Cemetery, and the Beltline where you can find tons of great restaurants and there is always something going on. 7 minutes from Downtown and walking distance to brunch, bars, farmers markets and delicious cuisine! 2 tenants live in the basement units (separate entrance). Vouchers are accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Woodward Avenue SE have any available units?
620 Woodward Avenue SE has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Woodward Avenue SE have?
Some of 620 Woodward Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Woodward Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
620 Woodward Avenue SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Woodward Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 620 Woodward Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 620 Woodward Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 620 Woodward Avenue SE does offer parking.
Does 620 Woodward Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 Woodward Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Woodward Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 620 Woodward Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 620 Woodward Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 620 Woodward Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Woodward Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Woodward Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
