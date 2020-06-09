620 Woodward Avenue SE

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom main floor unit is recently updated and ready for move-in. Home can be furnished or unfurnished (same price). It is located right off the highway which makes getting anywhere in Atlanta easy. It is walking distance to Cabbagetown, Grant Park, Oakland Cemetery, and the Beltline where you can find tons of great restaurants and there is always something going on. 7 minutes from Downtown and walking distance to brunch, bars, farmers markets and delicious cuisine! 2 tenants live in the basement units (separate entrance). Vouchers are accepted.