Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

620 Ne Peachtree

620 Peachtree St NE · No Longer Available
Location

620 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
Public: BEST KEPT MIDTOWN SECRET. 15th Floor. Open living floor plan - Wall of glass overlooking the private patio/balcony with unobstructed views of downtown Atlanta. 2 bed / 1 bath with office area & storage. Hardwoods, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counters. Large living room (16 ft x 16 ft). Building amenities include: Fitness Center, Gated Parking, 24/7 Concierge Service, Pool, 2-Restaurants in the building, Laundry on mezzanine level. Many recent building upgrades. Monthly HOA includes: electric, gas, water, hot water, trash, parking, common spaces, pool, fitness center, and more. Unit #1511 is on it's own separate HVAC - Tenant can regulate heating & cooling. Pet free/ Smoke free unit. Walk to GA Tech, Fox Theater, Piedmont Park, MARTA, restaurants, entertainment and so much more that Midtown has to offer. Come see why this Iconic building is a great place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Ne Peachtree have any available units?
620 Ne Peachtree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Ne Peachtree have?
Some of 620 Ne Peachtree's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Ne Peachtree currently offering any rent specials?
620 Ne Peachtree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Ne Peachtree pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Ne Peachtree is pet friendly.
Does 620 Ne Peachtree offer parking?
Yes, 620 Ne Peachtree offers parking.
Does 620 Ne Peachtree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Ne Peachtree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Ne Peachtree have a pool?
Yes, 620 Ne Peachtree has a pool.
Does 620 Ne Peachtree have accessible units?
No, 620 Ne Peachtree does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Ne Peachtree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Ne Peachtree has units with dishwashers.
