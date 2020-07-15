620 Ne Peachtree

Amenities

Public: BEST KEPT MIDTOWN SECRET. 15th Floor. Open living floor plan - Wall of glass overlooking the private patio/balcony with unobstructed views of downtown Atlanta. 2 bed / 1 bath with office area & storage. Hardwoods, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counters. Large living room (16 ft x 16 ft). Building amenities include: Fitness Center, Gated Parking, 24/7 Concierge Service, Pool, 2-Restaurants in the building, Laundry on mezzanine level. Many recent building upgrades. Monthly HOA includes: electric, gas, water, hot water, trash, parking, common spaces, pool, fitness center, and more. Unit #1511 is on it's own separate HVAC - Tenant can regulate heating & cooling. Pet free/ Smoke free unit. Walk to GA Tech, Fox Theater, Piedmont Park, MARTA, restaurants, entertainment and so much more that Midtown has to offer. Come see why this Iconic building is a great place to live!