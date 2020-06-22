620 Glen Iris

Amenities

dishwasher garage gym guest parking courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking garage guest parking internet access

1 Month Free Special! Everything is included-set up like airbnb - utilities, high end FURNITURE, decorations, PREMIUM CABLE and INTERNET, just bring your clothes and move-in. If it's in the pics it is included. 1x/month HOUSEKEEPING INCLUDED. 1 reserved parking space in gated garage and additional guest parking. Steps from Ponce City, Beltline, restaurants, shopping, Whole Foods. Great for corporate and film industry housing. Onsite fitness center, meeting space, great courtyard with seating and water feature. This is in the center of it all while providing privacy at home! Secondary lease option is 6-12 months with nothing included beyond furniture. Resident would be responsible for electric, cable, internet, housekeeping for $1700/month.