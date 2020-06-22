All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:21 PM

620 Glen Iris

620 Glen Iris Drive Northeast · (724) 759-3009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 Glen Iris Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
guest parking
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
1 Month Free Special! Everything is included-set up like airbnb - utilities, high end FURNITURE, decorations, PREMIUM CABLE and INTERNET, just bring your clothes and move-in. If it's in the pics it is included. 1x/month HOUSEKEEPING INCLUDED. 1 reserved parking space in gated garage and additional guest parking. Steps from Ponce City, Beltline, restaurants, shopping, Whole Foods. Great for corporate and film industry housing. Onsite fitness center, meeting space, great courtyard with seating and water feature. This is in the center of it all while providing privacy at home! Secondary lease option is 6-12 months with nothing included beyond furniture. Resident would be responsible for electric, cable, internet, housekeeping for $1700/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Glen Iris have any available units?
620 Glen Iris has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Glen Iris have?
Some of 620 Glen Iris's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Glen Iris currently offering any rent specials?
620 Glen Iris isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Glen Iris pet-friendly?
No, 620 Glen Iris is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 620 Glen Iris offer parking?
Yes, 620 Glen Iris does offer parking.
Does 620 Glen Iris have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Glen Iris does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Glen Iris have a pool?
No, 620 Glen Iris does not have a pool.
Does 620 Glen Iris have accessible units?
No, 620 Glen Iris does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Glen Iris have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Glen Iris has units with dishwashers.
