Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:34 AM

610 Darlington Road NE

610 Darlington Road Northeast · (678) 570-4188
Location

610 Darlington Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2463 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Picture perfect in Buckhead's Peachtree Park! Light and bright formal living room and separate formal dining room are ideal for entertaining. Spacious renovated kitchen overlooks breakfast room and family room. Additional office/study on the main. Master suite is spacious complete with walk-in closet. Master bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower. Additional play room/office on 2nd floor. 2 car garage on is adjacent to the kitchen. Mud room on main. Walk out from main level to flat backyard. Walk to neighborhood playground, restaurants, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Darlington Road NE have any available units?
610 Darlington Road NE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Darlington Road NE have?
Some of 610 Darlington Road NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Darlington Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
610 Darlington Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Darlington Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 610 Darlington Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 610 Darlington Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 610 Darlington Road NE does offer parking.
Does 610 Darlington Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Darlington Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Darlington Road NE have a pool?
No, 610 Darlington Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 610 Darlington Road NE have accessible units?
No, 610 Darlington Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Darlington Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Darlington Road NE has units with dishwashers.
