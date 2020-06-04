610 Darlington Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Picture perfect in Buckhead's Peachtree Park! Light and bright formal living room and separate formal dining room are ideal for entertaining. Spacious renovated kitchen overlooks breakfast room and family room. Additional office/study on the main. Master suite is spacious complete with walk-in closet. Master bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower. Additional play room/office on 2nd floor. 2 car garage on is adjacent to the kitchen. Mud room on main. Walk out from main level to flat backyard. Walk to neighborhood playground, restaurants, and more!