Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:08 AM

606 Clifton Rd Ne

606 Clifton Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

606 Clifton Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Won't last long! A charming classic bungalow located in the BEST location in all of Candler Park. Easy access to Freedom Trail/Beltline and walking distance to restaurants and the park/festivals. Beautiful hardwoods throughout. Chef's kitchen and butler's pantry with french doors opening to covered deck and private backyard perfect for grilling/outdoor dining. Master suite plus 2 bedrooms with full and half baths. Beautiful office/sunroom w/lots of natural light. Unfinished basement with lots of storage. Fenced in backyard. Detached garage. Mary Lin elementary within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Clifton Rd Ne have any available units?
606 Clifton Rd Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Clifton Rd Ne have?
Some of 606 Clifton Rd Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Clifton Rd Ne currently offering any rent specials?
606 Clifton Rd Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Clifton Rd Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 Clifton Rd Ne is pet friendly.
Does 606 Clifton Rd Ne offer parking?
Yes, 606 Clifton Rd Ne offers parking.
Does 606 Clifton Rd Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 Clifton Rd Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Clifton Rd Ne have a pool?
No, 606 Clifton Rd Ne does not have a pool.
Does 606 Clifton Rd Ne have accessible units?
No, 606 Clifton Rd Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Clifton Rd Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Clifton Rd Ne has units with dishwashers.

