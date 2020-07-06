606 Clifton Rd Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Won't last long! A charming classic bungalow located in the BEST location in all of Candler Park. Easy access to Freedom Trail/Beltline and walking distance to restaurants and the park/festivals. Beautiful hardwoods throughout. Chef's kitchen and butler's pantry with french doors opening to covered deck and private backyard perfect for grilling/outdoor dining. Master suite plus 2 bedrooms with full and half baths. Beautiful office/sunroom w/lots of natural light. Unfinished basement with lots of storage. Fenced in backyard. Detached garage. Mary Lin elementary within walking distance.