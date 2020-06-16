585 Jones Ave NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located near Georgia Tech in the HOT West Midtown District, with EASY access to interstates, and 15 minutes to the airport. This is your opportunity to live in a Great In-town location minutes to Mercedes Benz Stadium, Downtown Atlanta, State Farm Arena, CNN, close to Belt-line, AU Center and Marta Train Station. Home is sunny and open with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, freshly painted throughout, Newer hardwoods, washer & dryer, all stainless steel appliances, huge fenced back yard and large front porch. Close to the Phillips Arena, GWCC, CNN, GA Dome, and Aquarium.

