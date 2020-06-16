All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:18 AM

585 Jones Ave NW

585 Jones Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

585 Jones Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
English Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located near Georgia Tech in the HOT West Midtown District, with EASY access to interstates, and 15 minutes to the airport. This is your opportunity to live in a Great In-town location minutes to Mercedes Benz Stadium, Downtown Atlanta, State Farm Arena, CNN, close to Belt-line, AU Center and Marta Train Station. Home is sunny and open with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, freshly painted throughout, Newer hardwoods, washer & dryer, all stainless steel appliances, huge fenced back yard and large front porch. Close to the Phillips Arena, GWCC, CNN, GA Dome, and Aquarium.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Jones Ave NW have any available units?
585 Jones Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 585 Jones Ave NW have?
Some of 585 Jones Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Jones Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
585 Jones Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Jones Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 585 Jones Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 585 Jones Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 585 Jones Ave NW offers parking.
Does 585 Jones Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 585 Jones Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Jones Ave NW have a pool?
No, 585 Jones Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 585 Jones Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 585 Jones Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Jones Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 585 Jones Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
