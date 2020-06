Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

This appealing condo features hardwood floors throughout, a modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances plus an exposed brick wall. Also a stylish bathroom with a handsome pedestal sink, laundry closet with stackable washer and dryer included and a deck off the kitchen. There is plenty of gated parking available. Utilities: total electric unit with water, sewer and garbage included. Literally blocks from I75/85 and I20. Not available for Section 8. No pets.