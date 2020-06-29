All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

568 Muse St

568 Muse Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

568 Muse Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated West End home DIRECTLY ON BELTLINE!! - Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath house for mid- October move in.

Amazing location is in Historic West End neighborhood DIRECTLY ON BELT LINE.

This home is 1380 sq. ft and has 3 bedrooms, a newly renovated bathroom, with separate dining room and sun room.

Washer/dryer connections.

Bike or walk to nearby shops and restaurants. Relay bike station right on corner!

Please email leasing@plazapointepropertygroup.com to schedule a viewing.

$1395/month with $1395 deposit
Pets welcome with one time pet fee of $300.

This unit does not accept Section 8.

(RLNE3482021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 568 Muse St have any available units?
568 Muse St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 568 Muse St currently offering any rent specials?
568 Muse St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 568 Muse St pet-friendly?
Yes, 568 Muse St is pet friendly.
Does 568 Muse St offer parking?
No, 568 Muse St does not offer parking.
Does 568 Muse St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 568 Muse St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 568 Muse St have a pool?
No, 568 Muse St does not have a pool.
Does 568 Muse St have accessible units?
No, 568 Muse St does not have accessible units.
Does 568 Muse St have units with dishwashers?
No, 568 Muse St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 568 Muse St have units with air conditioning?
No, 568 Muse St does not have units with air conditioning.

