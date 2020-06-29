568 Muse St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

Newly renovated West End home DIRECTLY ON BELTLINE!! - Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath house for mid- October move in.



Amazing location is in Historic West End neighborhood DIRECTLY ON BELT LINE.



This home is 1380 sq. ft and has 3 bedrooms, a newly renovated bathroom, with separate dining room and sun room.



Washer/dryer connections.



Bike or walk to nearby shops and restaurants. Relay bike station right on corner!



Please email leasing@plazapointepropertygroup.com to schedule a viewing.



$1395/month with $1395 deposit

Pets welcome with one time pet fee of $300.



This unit does not accept Section 8.



(RLNE3482021)