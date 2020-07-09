All apartments in Atlanta
556 Moreland Ave
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:30 AM

556 Moreland Ave

556 Moreland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

556 Moreland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Inman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Amazing Location! This 4 Bedroom townhouse in Desirable Druid Hill Walk will not last long. It is in Walking Distance to the Beltline, Parks, Restaurants, Shops, and Schools. Huge Master Retreat with Custom Walk In Closets and Spa-like Bathroom with an Oversized Shower and Separate Tub. The Gourmet Kitchen is Open to the Huge Living Room and Deck. This house is Perfect for Entertaining. Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, SS Appliances, Beautiful Tile, and a 2 Car Garage. Garage Walls and Floor have just been painted. Located in Great Mary Lin School District.Available Furnished or Unfurnished (will workout with owner)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 556 Moreland Ave have any available units?
556 Moreland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 556 Moreland Ave have?
Some of 556 Moreland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 556 Moreland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
556 Moreland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 556 Moreland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 556 Moreland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 556 Moreland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 556 Moreland Ave offers parking.
Does 556 Moreland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 556 Moreland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 556 Moreland Ave have a pool?
No, 556 Moreland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 556 Moreland Ave have accessible units?
No, 556 Moreland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 556 Moreland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 556 Moreland Ave has units with dishwashers.

