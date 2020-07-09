556 Moreland Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub

Amazing Location! This 4 Bedroom townhouse in Desirable Druid Hill Walk will not last long. It is in Walking Distance to the Beltline, Parks, Restaurants, Shops, and Schools. Huge Master Retreat with Custom Walk In Closets and Spa-like Bathroom with an Oversized Shower and Separate Tub. The Gourmet Kitchen is Open to the Huge Living Room and Deck. This house is Perfect for Entertaining. Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, SS Appliances, Beautiful Tile, and a 2 Car Garage. Garage Walls and Floor have just been painted. Located in Great Mary Lin School District.Available Furnished or Unfurnished (will workout with owner)