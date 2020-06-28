555 Winton Terrace NE - 5

Amenities

Unit 5 is a large 1 bedroom apartment residing in this 1940's building. This unit comes with a well-equipped kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Plus, this unit comes with assigned garage parking as well!



FAQs



Status | Currently Occupied

Availability Date | 10/7/2019

Pet Restrictions | No Aggressive Dog Breeds (screened by PetScreening.com)

Application Fee | $100

Smoking | Not allowed inside any of our apartments

Parking | On & Off Street Parking

Laundry | Hookups

Utility Info | Gas Cooking & Heating

Utilities Included | Electric & Trash

Utility Cost | Water $60

Flooring | Hardwood

Year Built | 1940



Qualification Guidelines:



https://cobaltatl.com/cobalt-qualification-guidelines-july-2019-2/



Showing Instructions:



Call 404-948-3832 to begin our automated leasing process or to speak with a live agent to get more information.



Application Instructions | How Do I Apply?

Ensure that you have a copy of your ID & proof of income

Click “submit an application”

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



Section 8/Housing assistance | We currently do not have properties accepting new vouchers at this time.



Additional Fees:

Move-in Admin Fee | $100

SureDeposit Admin Fee | $100

Pet Bond Admin Fee (if applicable) | $50

Pet Rent (if applicable) | $10 per month

PetScreening.com (if applicable) | $20



Typical Application Turnaround Time | 2-3 business days

Guarantors/Co-Signor requirements | see guidelines linked above

Minimum Lease Length | 1 year



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Cobalt Property Services is excited to offer a security deposit alternative that greatly reduces the amount of money paid out of pocket at move in. SureDeposit is a surety bond that is purchased via a non-refundable fee in lieu of a much larger security deposit. Your exact cost will depend on the strength of your rental application and the monthly rental rate, but will typically be about 25% of what a security deposit would normally be. For more information, please visit Assurant's SureDeposit site: http://info.mysuredeposit.com/



Welcome to your new home! 555 Winton Terrace sits right in the heart of the Old Fourth Ward. These spacious apartments are just blocks away from the Historic Fourth Ward Park and Ponce City Market. Plus, this location provides easy access to other restaurants, shops and public spaces via the Beltline and Freedom Park Trail. When you need to venture out of the O4W, there is access to 75/85 via the Freedom Parkway just blocks away from our community.