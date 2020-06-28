All apartments in Atlanta
555 Winton Terrace NE - 5
Last updated August 13 2019 at 10:18 PM

555 Winton Terrace NE - 5

555 Winton Ter NE · No Longer Available
Location

555 Winton Ter NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit 5 is a large 1 bedroom apartment residing in this 1940's building. This unit comes with a well-equipped kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Plus, this unit comes with assigned garage parking as well!

FAQs

Status | Currently Occupied
Availability Date | 10/7/2019
Pet Restrictions | No Aggressive Dog Breeds (screened by PetScreening.com)
Application Fee | $100
Smoking | Not allowed inside any of our apartments
Parking | On & Off Street Parking
Laundry | Hookups
Utility Info | Gas Cooking & Heating
Utilities Included | Electric & Trash
Utility Cost | Water $60
Flooring | Hardwood
Year Built | 1940

Qualification Guidelines:

https://cobaltatl.com/cobalt-qualification-guidelines-july-2019-2/

Showing Instructions:

Call 404-948-3832 to begin our automated leasing process or to speak with a live agent to get more information.

Application Instructions | How Do I Apply?
Ensure that you have a copy of your ID & proof of income
Click “submit an application”
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

Section 8/Housing assistance | We currently do not have properties accepting new vouchers at this time.

Additional Fees:
Move-in Admin Fee | $100
SureDeposit Admin Fee | $100
Pet Bond Admin Fee (if applicable) | $50
Pet Rent (if applicable) | $10 per month
PetScreening.com (if applicable) | $20

Typical Application Turnaround Time | 2-3 business days
Guarantors/Co-Signor requirements | see guidelines linked above
Minimum Lease Length | 1 year

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Cobalt Property Services is excited to offer a security deposit alternative that greatly reduces the amount of money paid out of pocket at move in. SureDeposit is a surety bond that is purchased via a non-refundable fee in lieu of a much larger security deposit. Your exact cost will depend on the strength of your rental application and the monthly rental rate, but will typically be about 25% of what a security deposit would normally be. For more information, please visit Assurant's SureDeposit site: http://info.mysuredeposit.com/

Cobalt Property Services is laser-focused on providing exceptional service to the residents we serve and property owners we partner with. For more info, please visit our website at CobaltATL.com
Welcome to your new home! 555 Winton Terrace sits right in the heart of the Old Fourth Ward. These spacious apartments are just blocks away from the Historic Fourth Ward Park and Ponce City Market. Plus, this location provides easy access to other restaurants, shops and public spaces via the Beltline and Freedom Park Trail. When you need to venture out of the O4W, there is access to 75/85 via the Freedom Parkway just blocks away from our community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

