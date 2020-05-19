550 Spring Valley Road NW

Amenities

$5,500 / mo - Grand home overlooking park. Recently renovated - 5 bdrs fin bsmt. Huge master w dbl marble bathrooms & closets. Charm of old/finishes of new! Walk to cul-de-sac, beltline, Bitsy Grant, Tanyard Creek Park. Formal living/dining plus eat-in kitchen, fam room, and adjacent den. French doors lead to patio from family room and also to fenced yard with play set from den. Front yard is expansive and could be leveled out for even more play space. Rare 2-car att garage & 4 living spaces full au pair suite with sep entrance.