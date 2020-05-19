All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
550 Spring Valley Road NW
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:29 PM

550 Spring Valley Road NW

550 Spring Valley Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

550 Spring Valley Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
$5,500 / mo - Grand home overlooking park. Recently renovated - 5 bdrs fin bsmt. Huge master w dbl marble bathrooms & closets. Charm of old/finishes of new! Walk to cul-de-sac, beltline, Bitsy Grant, Tanyard Creek Park. Formal living/dining plus eat-in kitchen, fam room, and adjacent den. French doors lead to patio from family room and also to fenced yard with play set from den. Front yard is expansive and could be leveled out for even more play space. Rare 2-car att garage & 4 living spaces full au pair suite with sep entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Spring Valley Road NW have any available units?
550 Spring Valley Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 550 Spring Valley Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
550 Spring Valley Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Spring Valley Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 550 Spring Valley Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 550 Spring Valley Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 550 Spring Valley Road NW offers parking.
Does 550 Spring Valley Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 Spring Valley Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Spring Valley Road NW have a pool?
No, 550 Spring Valley Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 550 Spring Valley Road NW have accessible units?
No, 550 Spring Valley Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Spring Valley Road NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 Spring Valley Road NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Spring Valley Road NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Spring Valley Road NW does not have units with air conditioning.

