Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Rare opportunity to live in Manchester, Hedgewood's new intown community, creators of Serenbe, Glenwood Park and Vickery. High-end finishes hand-selected by renowned designer, Pam Sessions. This open plan has it all including two balconies, outdoor greenspace, professionally landscaped, adja-cent to gardens/pool, ample guest parking and minutes to Buckhead/Midtown. Walk to Starbucks, Sprouts and upscale restaurants/shops.