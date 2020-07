Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

BEAUTIFUL GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY AND PRIME LOCATION FOR AN AFFORDABLE 1/1 CONDO. UNIT WITH AN EXTENDED DEN/SUN-ROOM FOR RENT. THIS UNIT IS NESTED IN THE FABULOUS CROSS CREEK GOLF/TENNIS/POOL RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY COMPLETE WITH GOLF COURSE, GOLF COUNTRY CLUB CAFE/RESTAURANT,TENNIS,PLAYGROUND AND SWIMMING POOL! SEPARATE BEDROOM,DINING RM,LIVING RM,EXTENDED DEN AND KITCHEN AREA.ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED PLUS WASHER/DRYER, NEWLY PAINTED UNIT AND MUCH MORE...A MUST SEE!!