Last updated May 16 2020 at 3:51 AM

523 Irwin St

523 Irwin Street Northeast · (404) 310-1164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

523 Irwin Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming 2017 construction in the O4W welcomes w 10' ceilings, oak flooring, an open floor plan and skylights perfectly placed allowing all of the interior features to glow. Marble topped counters & stainless appliances in the kitchen are paired with hand pressed porcelain tile & views to living, dinning & cozy outdoor patio w fully fenced yard, perfect for entertaining. Spacious master bedroom and bath wrapped in polished glass tile and marble flooring. Stroll-Bike to Krog St Market, Beltline and the city's top restaurants & shops in minutes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Irwin St have any available units?
523 Irwin St has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 523 Irwin St currently offering any rent specials?
523 Irwin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Irwin St pet-friendly?
No, 523 Irwin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 523 Irwin St offer parking?
No, 523 Irwin St does not offer parking.
Does 523 Irwin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Irwin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Irwin St have a pool?
No, 523 Irwin St does not have a pool.
Does 523 Irwin St have accessible units?
No, 523 Irwin St does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Irwin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 Irwin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Irwin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Irwin St does not have units with air conditioning.
