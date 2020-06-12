523 Irwin St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel

Charming 2017 construction in the O4W welcomes w 10' ceilings, oak flooring, an open floor plan and skylights perfectly placed allowing all of the interior features to glow. Marble topped counters & stainless appliances in the kitchen are paired with hand pressed porcelain tile & views to living, dinning & cozy outdoor patio w fully fenced yard, perfect for entertaining. Spacious master bedroom and bath wrapped in polished glass tile and marble flooring. Stroll-Bike to Krog St Market, Beltline and the city's top restaurants & shops in minutes!