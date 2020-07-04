All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 517 Westmeath Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
517 Westmeath Drive SW
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

517 Westmeath Drive SW

517 Westmeath Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

517 Westmeath Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
OPEN HOUSE 4/18/20 @ 1;00 PM!! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS 2 BR SINGLE HOME! HIGH-END UPGRADES, AVAILABLE NOW!!!! - A higher standard of living with superior quality of all new beautifully appointed interior makes this a dream home that will delight your family - it won't last long! Stainless Steel appliance package to be installed.

* 2 Great Sized Bedrooms
* 1 New Bath Rooms
* Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops and Extra Overhead Cupboards
* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Refrigerator
* New Hardwood Floors throughout
* Secluded Nice Yard With Lush Green Backdrop
* Driveway For Extra Off Street Parking
* Fenced in backyard
* Open floor plan

Located near schools, great shopping and convenient to highways, wouldn't you like to live in this newly renovated home and start living the American DREAM?

Please call Carmen Lebron at 404-334-7195 for more information and to schedule a private viewing before its gone!

Please note; Due to COVID-19 New viewing restrictions apply to protect your health and safety, to learn more of what we are doing to protect you please call Carmen on the above number.
Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!

* QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit
* Application fee is $50 per adult

Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!

(RLNE5691480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Westmeath Drive SW have any available units?
517 Westmeath Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Westmeath Drive SW have?
Some of 517 Westmeath Drive SW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Westmeath Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
517 Westmeath Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Westmeath Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 517 Westmeath Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 517 Westmeath Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 517 Westmeath Drive SW offers parking.
Does 517 Westmeath Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Westmeath Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Westmeath Drive SW have a pool?
No, 517 Westmeath Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 517 Westmeath Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 517 Westmeath Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Westmeath Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Westmeath Drive SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus