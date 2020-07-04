517 Westmeath Drive SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

OPEN HOUSE 4/18/20 @ 1;00 PM!! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS 2 BR SINGLE HOME! HIGH-END UPGRADES, AVAILABLE NOW!!!! - A higher standard of living with superior quality of all new beautifully appointed interior makes this a dream home that will delight your family - it won't last long! Stainless Steel appliance package to be installed.



* 2 Great Sized Bedrooms

* 1 New Bath Rooms

* Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops and Extra Overhead Cupboards

* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Refrigerator

* New Hardwood Floors throughout

* Secluded Nice Yard With Lush Green Backdrop

* Driveway For Extra Off Street Parking

* Fenced in backyard

* Open floor plan



Located near schools, great shopping and convenient to highways, wouldn't you like to live in this newly renovated home and start living the American DREAM?



Please call Carmen Lebron at 404-334-7195 for more information and to schedule a private viewing before its gone!



Please note; Due to COVID-19 New viewing restrictions apply to protect your health and safety, to learn more of what we are doing to protect you please call Carmen on the above number.

Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!



* QUALIFICATIONS

* 3x times the rent in verifiable income

* No criminal history

* No evictions

* Credit score to be 540 or better

* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit

* Application fee is $50 per adult



