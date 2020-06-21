507 Bishop St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly trash valet valet service

1 Month Free Rent (The Heights Apart.) - Property Id: 19987



Experience luxurious apartment living in Atlanta, Georgia at the Heights at West Midtown. With an outstanding selection of sixteen distinct floor plans, our community offers well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes. Heights at West Midtown's spacious floor plans feature soaring ten-foot ceilings, luxurious roman tubs, and a generous stainless steel Whirlpool appliance package. Beyond our stylish interiors, residents of our beautiful community will enjoy many great community amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, a sports club-style fitness center, an elegant clubhouse with cyber lounge, and exuberant courtyards with bistro lighting. Housekeeping services, valet dry cleaning, and valet trash removal are also available to our residents! Book your personalized tour with one of our leasing agents today! For modern design, ample amenities, and endless convenience, come home to the Heights at West Midtown.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19987

Property Id 19987



(RLNE4880416)