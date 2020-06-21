All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

507 Bishop St NW

507 Bishop St NW · No Longer Available
Location

507 Bishop St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Carey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
valet service
1 Month Free Rent (The Heights Apart.) - Property Id: 19987

Experience luxurious apartment living in Atlanta, Georgia at the Heights at West Midtown. With an outstanding selection of sixteen distinct floor plans, our community offers well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes. Heights at West Midtown's spacious floor plans feature soaring ten-foot ceilings, luxurious roman tubs, and a generous stainless steel Whirlpool appliance package. Beyond our stylish interiors, residents of our beautiful community will enjoy many great community amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, a sports club-style fitness center, an elegant clubhouse with cyber lounge, and exuberant courtyards with bistro lighting. Housekeeping services, valet dry cleaning, and valet trash removal are also available to our residents! Book your personalized tour with one of our leasing agents today! For modern design, ample amenities, and endless convenience, come home to the Heights at West Midtown.
Property Id 19987

(RLNE4880416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Bishop St NW have any available units?
507 Bishop St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Bishop St NW have?
Some of 507 Bishop St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Bishop St NW currently offering any rent specials?
507 Bishop St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Bishop St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Bishop St NW is pet friendly.
Does 507 Bishop St NW offer parking?
No, 507 Bishop St NW does not offer parking.
Does 507 Bishop St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 Bishop St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Bishop St NW have a pool?
Yes, 507 Bishop St NW has a pool.
Does 507 Bishop St NW have accessible units?
No, 507 Bishop St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Bishop St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Bishop St NW has units with dishwashers.
