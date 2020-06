Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Living intown has never been so sexy! This beautiful loft offers ample space and is located in the heart of Castleberry offering easy access to 20 and 75/85. Unit has been completely renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Building offers a gorgeous rooftop balcony great for entertaining.