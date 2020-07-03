494 Parker Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The perfect bungalow just came available for immediate move-in steps away from the East Lake Golf Course! Upon entry you will be pleased to see hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. No need to worry about buying a washer and dryer because this unit also comes equipped with one. The bedrooms are ample in size with closet space to match. Exterior wise you have a extra large deck overlooking your beautiful fenced in back yard. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.