494 Parker Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

494 Parker Avenue

494 Parker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

494 Parker Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The perfect bungalow just came available for immediate move-in steps away from the East Lake Golf Course! Upon entry you will be pleased to see hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. No need to worry about buying a washer and dryer because this unit also comes equipped with one. The bedrooms are ample in size with closet space to match. Exterior wise you have a extra large deck overlooking your beautiful fenced in back yard. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 494 Parker Avenue have any available units?
494 Parker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 494 Parker Avenue have?
Some of 494 Parker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 494 Parker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
494 Parker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 494 Parker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 494 Parker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 494 Parker Avenue offer parking?
No, 494 Parker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 494 Parker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 494 Parker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 494 Parker Avenue have a pool?
No, 494 Parker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 494 Parker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 494 Parker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 494 Parker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 494 Parker Avenue has units with dishwashers.

