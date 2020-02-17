All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:48 AM

4766 Wieuca Rd

4766 Wieuca Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

4766 Wieuca Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
East Chastain Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Unique opportunity to rent a NEW CONSTRUCTION, NEVER LIVED IN HOME in the special community of Chastain East. This is a spectacular home with so many incredible upgrades and the coveted master on main floorpan. The kitchen will blow you away with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops and luxurious island, top of the line Sub Zero Refrigerator, Wolf gas range, Wolf microwave and Wolf double oven, U-Line Wine and Beverage fridges, Kohler farmhouse sink and a walk in pantry ideal for storage. This home features a screened in porch with a fireplace for outdoor entertaining, wood beams in the great room, built-in bookshelves, shiplap paneling, and laundry room on the main level. The spacious master on the main features his/her walk in-closets, and spa like master bath with a walk in shower and a soaking tub. 10 foot ceilings on the main level! Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms & baths plus an additional large bonus room/rec room. There is a large additional storage area over the garage in this home and extra storage closet under the stairs. Great flat grassy backyard. All exterior landscaping covered in HOA. Walk to Chastain Park. Walk to 30 different restaurants. 3 grocery stores within a block. Jackson Elementary school zone. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4766 Wieuca Rd have any available units?
4766 Wieuca Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4766 Wieuca Rd have?
Some of 4766 Wieuca Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4766 Wieuca Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4766 Wieuca Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4766 Wieuca Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4766 Wieuca Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4766 Wieuca Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4766 Wieuca Rd does offer parking.
Does 4766 Wieuca Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4766 Wieuca Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4766 Wieuca Rd have a pool?
No, 4766 Wieuca Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4766 Wieuca Rd have accessible units?
No, 4766 Wieuca Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4766 Wieuca Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4766 Wieuca Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
