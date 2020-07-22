4666 Edwina Lane Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT



Split foyer home located in Greenbriar Acres. The main level features all new IVT flooring throughout the large living room. There are three bedrooms and two baths on the main level. The lower level features one full bath, a bedroom and a large bonus room. Available TODAY!



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com

Our homes are rented in the current condition.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

