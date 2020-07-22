All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 4666 Edwina Lane Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4666 Edwina Lane Southwest
Last updated January 31 2020 at 10:17 PM

4666 Edwina Lane Southwest

4666 Edwina Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

4666 Edwina Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT

Split foyer home located in Greenbriar Acres. The main level features all new IVT flooring throughout the large living room. There are three bedrooms and two baths on the main level. The lower level features one full bath, a bedroom and a large bonus room. Available TODAY!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com
Our homes are rented in the current condition.
Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4666 Edwina Lane Southwest have any available units?
4666 Edwina Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 4666 Edwina Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4666 Edwina Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4666 Edwina Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4666 Edwina Lane Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 4666 Edwina Lane Southwest offer parking?
No, 4666 Edwina Lane Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 4666 Edwina Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4666 Edwina Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4666 Edwina Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 4666 Edwina Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4666 Edwina Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4666 Edwina Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4666 Edwina Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4666 Edwina Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4666 Edwina Lane Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4666 Edwina Lane Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
251 North
300 Cityline Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30324
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Roswell Court Condominiums
39 Roswell Ct NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus