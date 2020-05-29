459 Ethel Street Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning ceiling fan range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Bungalow in the heart of west midtown at Georgia Tech University and Atlantic Station. This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home is perfect for a couple, students, or transient professionals that need a landing pad in the city, All appliances included with the home. Central heating and air with ceiling fans. Large fenced yard for family pets. Lawn care services included. Short term lease available.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/459-ethel-st-nw-atlanta-ga-30318-usa/632d7d22-9abf-4548-9fe5-5bbc91946a2e



(RLNE5681197)