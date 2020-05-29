All apartments in Atlanta
459 Ethel Street Northwest
459 Ethel Street Northwest

459 Ethel Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

459 Ethel Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Bungalow in the heart of west midtown at Georgia Tech University and Atlantic Station. This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home is perfect for a couple, students, or transient professionals that need a landing pad in the city, All appliances included with the home. Central heating and air with ceiling fans. Large fenced yard for family pets. Lawn care services included. Short term lease available.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/459-ethel-st-nw-atlanta-ga-30318-usa/632d7d22-9abf-4548-9fe5-5bbc91946a2e

(RLNE5681197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 Ethel Street Northwest have any available units?
459 Ethel Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 459 Ethel Street Northwest have?
Some of 459 Ethel Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 Ethel Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
459 Ethel Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 Ethel Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 459 Ethel Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 459 Ethel Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 459 Ethel Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 459 Ethel Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 459 Ethel Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 Ethel Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 459 Ethel Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 459 Ethel Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 459 Ethel Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 459 Ethel Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 Ethel Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

