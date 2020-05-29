459 Ethel Street Northwest

Amenities
Bungalow in the heart of west midtown at Georgia Tech University and Atlantic Station. This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home is perfect for a couple, students, or transient professionals that need a landing pad in the city, All appliances included with the home. Central heating and air with ceiling fans. Large fenced yard for family pets. Lawn care services included. Short term lease available.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/459-ethel-st-nw-atlanta-ga-30318-usa/632d7d22-9abf-4548-9fe5-5bbc91946a2e
(RLNE5681197)