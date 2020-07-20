4579 Sahara Drive Southwest

Amenities

Your eyes won't decieve you. This is a beautiful spot just waiting for you, and that's just from the outside. Wait till you see the inside! Wood floors and a fabulous white kitchen will cause you to sigh with delight. The patio door off the dining room leads to a nice patio in back. The perfect spot for a cool drink and a barbq. Light and airy, this house will become a home in no time. It's perfect for making memories. Downstairs basement is nice and dry and great for keeping items out of sight. Not far from Tucson Trail Park and Ben Hill Park, it is located near County Line Rd and Butner Rd. Cowart Lake and the Airport aren't far as well.



This house is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own anytime between 8AM - 8PM. Simply go to the website below or call 404-491-8833 to register. Then enjoy your tour!



Bring your PETS. They would love it here too, and we don't have a size or breed restriction. There is an additional deposit plus a monthly fee of $25 per pet.



Our renter criteria includes:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments

2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!

3. No Sexual, Violent Felonies

4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =$1298.00 your take home pay must be $3,894.00)

6. Must sign a 1 year rental lease

7.Must be 18 to apply

8.No credit card in collections over $500

9.Tenant is required to have renter's insurance, and provide proof of coverage, or automatically be enrolled in Cordia Management's liability insurance.



$60.00 Non refundable Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,298, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,398, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.