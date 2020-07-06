456 Griffin Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Super cute renovation in UPCOMING WESTSIDE neighborhood! This charming cottage has hdwd floors, a stunning kitchen & fantastic bathrooms! The open living/dining area area has a decorative fireplace, & flows into the kitchen. The clean modern look & quality renovations separate this home from the rest. Perfect desk/small office space off the kitchen. Secondary spa bath has double vanities, tile floors and subway tile. Within walking distance to Mercedes Benz stadium $ water park. Close proximity to downtown, the westside restaurants & Bellwood Quarry.