Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
456 Griffin Street NW
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM

456 Griffin Street NW

456 Griffin Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

456 Griffin Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
English Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Super cute renovation in UPCOMING WESTSIDE neighborhood! This charming cottage has hdwd floors, a stunning kitchen & fantastic bathrooms! The open living/dining area area has a decorative fireplace, & flows into the kitchen. The clean modern look & quality renovations separate this home from the rest. Perfect desk/small office space off the kitchen. Secondary spa bath has double vanities, tile floors and subway tile. Within walking distance to Mercedes Benz stadium $ water park. Close proximity to downtown, the westside restaurants & Bellwood Quarry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Griffin Street NW have any available units?
456 Griffin Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 Griffin Street NW have?
Some of 456 Griffin Street NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 Griffin Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
456 Griffin Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Griffin Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 456 Griffin Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 456 Griffin Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 456 Griffin Street NW offers parking.
Does 456 Griffin Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 Griffin Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Griffin Street NW have a pool?
No, 456 Griffin Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 456 Griffin Street NW have accessible units?
No, 456 Griffin Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Griffin Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 456 Griffin Street NW has units with dishwashers.

