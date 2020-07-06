456 Griffin Street NW

Amenities
Super cute renovation in UPCOMING WESTSIDE neighborhood! This charming cottage has hdwd floors, a stunning kitchen & fantastic bathrooms! The open living/dining area area has a decorative fireplace, & flows into the kitchen. The clean modern look & quality renovations separate this home from the rest. Perfect desk/small office space off the kitchen. Secondary spa bath has double vanities, tile floors and subway tile. Within walking distance to Mercedes Benz stadium $ water park. Close proximity to downtown, the westside restaurants & Bellwood Quarry.