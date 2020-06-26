All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 7 2019 at 1:23 AM

447 Thackeray Place Southwest

447 Thackeray Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

447 Thackeray Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Peyton Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SAPIR REALTY IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT TO LEASE THIS HOME. PLEASE BEWARE OF ANY SCAMS. DO NOT GIVE ANY INFORMATION OR MONEY UNTIL VERIFYING...

678-487-7896
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest have any available units?
447 Thackeray Place Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 447 Thackeray Place Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
447 Thackeray Place Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Thackeray Place Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest offer parking?
No, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest have a pool?
No, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest have accessible units?
No, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
