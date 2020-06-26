Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 447 Thackeray Place Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
447 Thackeray Place Southwest
Last updated September 7 2019 at 1:23 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
447 Thackeray Place Southwest
447 Thackeray Place Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
447 Thackeray Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Peyton Forest
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SAPIR REALTY IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT TO LEASE THIS HOME. PLEASE BEWARE OF ANY SCAMS. DO NOT GIVE ANY INFORMATION OR MONEY UNTIL VERIFYING...
678-487-7896
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest have any available units?
447 Thackeray Place Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 447 Thackeray Place Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
447 Thackeray Place Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Thackeray Place Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest offer parking?
No, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest have a pool?
No, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest have accessible units?
No, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 447 Thackeray Place Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 Thackeray Place Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus