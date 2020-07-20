All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 4402 Whitewater Creek Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4402 Whitewater Creek Rd.
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

4402 Whitewater Creek Rd.

4402 Whitewater Creek Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

4402 Whitewater Creek Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Whitewater Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
~6800 Sq Ft Luxury Sandy Springs Estate~ - This homes location, comfort, charm, privacy, 3 car garage, separate office/au pair suite and heated swimming pool, leave nothing to be desired! Beautifully renovated on 1.7 acres featuring soaring ceilings, modern fixtures, open floor plan with large rooms, hardwoods, separate dining room, separate den, large custom solarium, home theater and more! Entertain and enjoy your custom renovated kitchen with stunning marble counter tops, 6 burner stove and commercial double oven, huge island and open views! The well appointed master on the main level is NOT to be missed. It is one of the largest around and features his and hers closets and bathrooms, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and private entrance to the pool. Professional landscaping & pool maintenance included. Professionally Managed and Maintained. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Security Deposit. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Call us at 404-301-0963 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4114301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 Whitewater Creek Rd. have any available units?
4402 Whitewater Creek Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4402 Whitewater Creek Rd. have?
Some of 4402 Whitewater Creek Rd.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 Whitewater Creek Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4402 Whitewater Creek Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 Whitewater Creek Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4402 Whitewater Creek Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4402 Whitewater Creek Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 4402 Whitewater Creek Rd. offers parking.
Does 4402 Whitewater Creek Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4402 Whitewater Creek Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 Whitewater Creek Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 4402 Whitewater Creek Rd. has a pool.
Does 4402 Whitewater Creek Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4402 Whitewater Creek Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 Whitewater Creek Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4402 Whitewater Creek Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus