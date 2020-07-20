4402 Whitewater Creek Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

~6800 Sq Ft Luxury Sandy Springs Estate~ - This homes location, comfort, charm, privacy, 3 car garage, separate office/au pair suite and heated swimming pool, leave nothing to be desired! Beautifully renovated on 1.7 acres featuring soaring ceilings, modern fixtures, open floor plan with large rooms, hardwoods, separate dining room, separate den, large custom solarium, home theater and more! Entertain and enjoy your custom renovated kitchen with stunning marble counter tops, 6 burner stove and commercial double oven, huge island and open views! The well appointed master on the main level is NOT to be missed. It is one of the largest around and features his and hers closets and bathrooms, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and private entrance to the pool. Professional landscaping & pool maintenance included. Professionally Managed and Maintained. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Security Deposit. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Call us at 404-301-0963 to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4114301)