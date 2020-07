Amenities

Luxury condo complete with dishes, washer dryer, fridge with icemaker, all updated. Private, in a gated community with 18 hole golf course, 4 pools, tennis, cafe on premises, bar, fitness (small fee). Includes, t.v.s, wifi, furniture, washer and dryer, sunroom, completely furnished. Just bring yourself and your clothes, Can be rented for 1500 without furnishings.