433 Deering Rd
433 Deering Rd

433 Deering Road Northwest · (404) 231-1113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

433 Deering Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Loring Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Wonderful Skyline View of Midtown from this Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Popular Loring Heights. Ready for you to Move into. Home is close to everything in Midtown and Buckhead. Tall Windows in the Foyer makes a Great Sunroom to Relax. Fully Equipped Kitchen has Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Gas Oven for the Chef in You and a View to the Dining Room. Two Bedrooms and a Full Bath on Main. The Charming Family Room with Fireplace has a Spiral Staircase that leads to a Loft Area that acts as a Third Bedroom. Walk to Dog Park, Atlantic Station, Duck Pond, Beltline and Wonderful Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Deering Rd have any available units?
433 Deering Rd has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 Deering Rd have?
Some of 433 Deering Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Deering Rd currently offering any rent specials?
433 Deering Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Deering Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 Deering Rd is pet friendly.
Does 433 Deering Rd offer parking?
No, 433 Deering Rd does not offer parking.
Does 433 Deering Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Deering Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Deering Rd have a pool?
No, 433 Deering Rd does not have a pool.
Does 433 Deering Rd have accessible units?
No, 433 Deering Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Deering Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 Deering Rd has units with dishwashers.
