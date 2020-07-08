433 Deering Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Wonderful Skyline View of Midtown from this Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Popular Loring Heights. Ready for you to Move into. Home is close to everything in Midtown and Buckhead. Tall Windows in the Foyer makes a Great Sunroom to Relax. Fully Equipped Kitchen has Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Gas Oven for the Chef in You and a View to the Dining Room. Two Bedrooms and a Full Bath on Main. The Charming Family Room with Fireplace has a Spiral Staircase that leads to a Loft Area that acts as a Third Bedroom. Walk to Dog Park, Atlantic Station, Duck Pond, Beltline and Wonderful Restaurants.