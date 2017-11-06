43 Park Circle NE

43 Park Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305 Peachtree Park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Move in today! The perfect rental cottage in coveted Peachtree Park. Walkability is a 10! Interiors are freshly painted and hardwood flooring recently refinished. Awesome natural sunlight. new Blinds throughout. 3BRs/2FBs. Living Room & separate Dining Room. Kitchen w/casual dining area. Sizable Deck for grilling & entertaining. Screened Porch opens to flat backyard. Master Bedroom offers 2 closets. Two secondary Bedrooms & hall Bathroom. Screened Porch in the front offers additional outside social space. Washer & Dryer provided. Location is premier!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
