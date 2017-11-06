43 Park Circle NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Move in today! The perfect rental cottage in coveted Peachtree Park. Walkability is a 10! Interiors are freshly painted and hardwood flooring recently refinished. Awesome natural sunlight. new Blinds throughout. 3BRs/2FBs. Living Room & separate Dining Room. Kitchen w/casual dining area. Sizable Deck for grilling & entertaining. Screened Porch opens to flat backyard. Master Bedroom offers 2 closets. Two secondary Bedrooms & hall Bathroom. Screened Porch in the front offers additional outside social space. Washer & Dryer provided. Location is premier!