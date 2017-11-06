All apartments in Atlanta
43 Park Circle NE

43 Park Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

43 Park Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Move in today! The perfect rental cottage in coveted Peachtree Park. Walkability is a 10! Interiors are freshly painted and hardwood flooring recently refinished. Awesome natural sunlight. new Blinds throughout. 3BRs/2FBs. Living Room & separate Dining Room. Kitchen w/casual dining area. Sizable Deck for grilling & entertaining. Screened Porch opens to flat backyard. Master Bedroom offers 2 closets. Two secondary Bedrooms & hall Bathroom. Screened Porch in the front offers additional outside social space. Washer & Dryer provided. Location is premier!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Park Circle NE have any available units?
43 Park Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Park Circle NE have?
Some of 43 Park Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Park Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
43 Park Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Park Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 43 Park Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 43 Park Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 43 Park Circle NE offers parking.
Does 43 Park Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Park Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Park Circle NE have a pool?
No, 43 Park Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 43 Park Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 43 Park Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Park Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Park Circle NE has units with dishwashers.

