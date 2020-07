Amenities

This 2 bed, 2 bath home is furnished and rent includes all utilities and yard maintenance. This single family home has amazing living space, large bedrooms, and a beautiful master bath with a huge closet. The kitchen is nicely updated and walks out to a huge fenced backyard with a patio, green space, and a fire pit and off street parking for three. Flexible regarding length of lease. All utilities and yard maintenance included.