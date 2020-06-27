All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109

424 Lindbergh Drive NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Garden Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

424 Lindbergh Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
ceiling fan
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
lobby
pet friendly
Gem of a gated condo complex just off Peachtree! - With a lobby to impress, this first floor unit has an unbelievable amount of private patio outdoor space for a city location! hardwoods with perfect roommate setup-each carpeted bed. in its own wing, each with private tiled bath. Master suite- oversized jetted tub, walk-out to patio. Tile kitchen, ceiling fans throughout. Dog walk in complex. Short walk to grocery, MARTA, restaurants. One garage parking space, storage unit included. Guest parking available. Community pool too!

(RLNE2306191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109 have any available units?
424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109 have?
Some of 424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109 currently offering any rent specials?
424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109 is pet friendly.
Does 424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109 offer parking?
Yes, 424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109 offers parking.
Does 424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109 have a pool?
Yes, 424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109 has a pool.
Does 424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109 have accessible units?
No, 424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109 does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Lindbergh Drive Unit #109 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus