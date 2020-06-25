All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 424 Bill Kennedy Way SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
424 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

424 Bill Kennedy Way SE

424 Bill Kennedy Way SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

424 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Glenwood Park luxury townhouse on the BELTLINE. Beautiful hardwood floors. Open floorplan w/family room with large mounted flat screen TV, dining room, spacious kitchen w/SS appliances, granite countertops, island and home office area. Premiere location with gorgeous rooftop deck perfect for entertaining. Two car garage and off-street parking. Washer/Dryer included. Large park with play area, pool and dog park. Walk to Kroger, restaurants, shops, gym, kennel, nail salon and more. Publix and movie theater coming soon! Available furnished for $2800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Bill Kennedy Way SE have any available units?
424 Bill Kennedy Way SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Bill Kennedy Way SE have?
Some of 424 Bill Kennedy Way SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Bill Kennedy Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
424 Bill Kennedy Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Bill Kennedy Way SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Bill Kennedy Way SE is pet friendly.
Does 424 Bill Kennedy Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 424 Bill Kennedy Way SE offers parking.
Does 424 Bill Kennedy Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 Bill Kennedy Way SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Bill Kennedy Way SE have a pool?
Yes, 424 Bill Kennedy Way SE has a pool.
Does 424 Bill Kennedy Way SE have accessible units?
No, 424 Bill Kennedy Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Bill Kennedy Way SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Bill Kennedy Way SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus