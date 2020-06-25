424 Bill Kennedy Way SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Glenwood Park luxury townhouse on the BELTLINE. Beautiful hardwood floors. Open floorplan w/family room with large mounted flat screen TV, dining room, spacious kitchen w/SS appliances, granite countertops, island and home office area. Premiere location with gorgeous rooftop deck perfect for entertaining. Two car garage and off-street parking. Washer/Dryer included. Large park with play area, pool and dog park. Walk to Kroger, restaurants, shops, gym, kennel, nail salon and more. Publix and movie theater coming soon! Available furnished for $2800.