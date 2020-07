Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome updated ranch in the Sarah Smith school district. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless appliances overlooking the dining room and the sunroom. Two fireplaces, multiple living areas, and large yard all in the heart of Buckhead. Follow instructions to schedule a self showing or text Arthur at (404) 277-0705 to make an appointment to see the home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.