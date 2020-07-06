All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 420 Florida Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
420 Florida Ave
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:28 PM

420 Florida Ave

420 Florida Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

420 Florida Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5240c16087 ---- Walker\'s Paradise conveniently located to restaurants and shops!! Fall in love with this spacious & sunny newer construction Craftsman style home w/rocking chair front porch. Inside are 10\' ceilings w/crown moldings & hardwood floors throughout. An entertainers dream w/a huge gourmet eat-in kitchen w/maple cabinets & granite counters. Enjoy your dining room or sit outside on the spacious back deck. Fenced back yard. Large living room w/ fireplace. Owners suite w/spa bath & huge walk-in closet. 2 more large bedrooms for home office, kids or guest rooms. Extremely close to all your favorite restaurants walking distance and less than 1 min from the highway! 1600 livable sq ft with open floor plan! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Florida Ave have any available units?
420 Florida Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Florida Ave have?
Some of 420 Florida Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Florida Ave currently offering any rent specials?
420 Florida Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Florida Ave pet-friendly?
No, 420 Florida Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 420 Florida Ave offer parking?
No, 420 Florida Ave does not offer parking.
Does 420 Florida Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Florida Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Florida Ave have a pool?
No, 420 Florida Ave does not have a pool.
Does 420 Florida Ave have accessible units?
No, 420 Florida Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Florida Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Florida Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments
171 Auburn Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30331

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus