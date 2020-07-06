420 Florida Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities hot tub

Walker's Paradise conveniently located to restaurants and shops!! Fall in love with this spacious & sunny newer construction Craftsman style home w/rocking chair front porch. Inside are 10' ceilings w/crown moldings & hardwood floors throughout. An entertainers dream w/a huge gourmet eat-in kitchen w/maple cabinets & granite counters. Enjoy your dining room or sit outside on the spacious back deck. Fenced back yard. Large living room w/ fireplace. Owners suite w/spa bath & huge walk-in closet. 2 more large bedrooms for home office, kids or guest rooms. Extremely close to all your favorite restaurants walking distance and less than 1 min from the highway! 1600 livable sq ft with open floor plan! Welcome Home!