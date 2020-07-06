All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:10 AM

42 Moda Lane

42 Moda Lane SE · No Longer Available
Location

42 Moda Lane SE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Reynoldstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
fire pit
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Atlanta's finest location. Impressive Reynoldstown neighborhood where urban charms abound. Enjoy access to the Beltlines Eastside Trail. Stunning interior finishes for those with distinguished taste. This top floor condo features a private balcony, high ceilings, premium lighting, cabinetry and a dreamy kitchen. Oversize windows provide exceptional natural lighting. Walk in closets are the perfect addition to the spacious bedrooms. Bathrooms feature premium cabinetry, tile and walk in rain shower
Walking distance to the Edgewood Shopping Center and Reynoldstown Marta station
Community features include Salt water pool
Community garden
Dog run
Community fire Pit
Virginia Highland is a happening area with a vibrant bar and restaurant scene.

On North Highland and Virginia avenues, young locals sip coffee and cocktails in quirky cafes and shop for organic tea and funky home ware.

The landmark Plaza Theater screens indie films. Green spaces include Orme Park, which runs along Clear Creek and has a playground, and the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

Hop on the Atlanta Beltline and explore the city by walking, scooter or bicycle.

* Combo washer/dryer included

Nearby: Ponce City Market (1 mile), Publix Super Market on Ponce, Dark Horse Tavern, Manuels Tavern, Sweet Auburn BBQ, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joes, TJ Maxx, City Winery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Moda Lane have any available units?
42 Moda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Moda Lane have?
Some of 42 Moda Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Moda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
42 Moda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Moda Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Moda Lane is pet friendly.
Does 42 Moda Lane offer parking?
No, 42 Moda Lane does not offer parking.
Does 42 Moda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Moda Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Moda Lane have a pool?
Yes, 42 Moda Lane has a pool.
Does 42 Moda Lane have accessible units?
No, 42 Moda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Moda Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Moda Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

