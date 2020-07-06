42 Moda Lane

Amenities
Atlanta's finest location. Impressive Reynoldstown neighborhood where urban charms abound. Enjoy access to the Beltlines Eastside Trail. Stunning interior finishes for those with distinguished taste. This top floor condo features a private balcony, high ceilings, premium lighting, cabinetry and a dreamy kitchen. Oversize windows provide exceptional natural lighting. Walk in closets are the perfect addition to the spacious bedrooms. Bathrooms feature premium cabinetry, tile and walk in rain shower
Walking distance to the Edgewood Shopping Center and Reynoldstown Marta station
Community features include Salt water pool
Community garden
Dog run
Community fire Pit
Virginia Highland is a happening area with a vibrant bar and restaurant scene.
On North Highland and Virginia avenues, young locals sip coffee and cocktails in quirky cafes and shop for organic tea and funky home ware.
The landmark Plaza Theater screens indie films. Green spaces include Orme Park, which runs along Clear Creek and has a playground, and the Atlanta Botanical Garden.
Hop on the Atlanta Beltline and explore the city by walking, scooter or bicycle.
* Combo washer/dryer included
Nearby: Ponce City Market (1 mile), Publix Super Market on Ponce, Dark Horse Tavern, Manuels Tavern, Sweet Auburn BBQ, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joes, TJ Maxx, City Winery