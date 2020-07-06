42 Moda Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed walk in closets pool dog park

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly community garden dog park fire pit playground pool bbq/grill media room

Atlanta's finest location. Impressive Reynoldstown neighborhood where urban charms abound. Enjoy access to the Beltlines Eastside Trail. Stunning interior finishes for those with distinguished taste. This top floor condo features a private balcony, high ceilings, premium lighting, cabinetry and a dreamy kitchen. Oversize windows provide exceptional natural lighting. Walk in closets are the perfect addition to the spacious bedrooms. Bathrooms feature premium cabinetry, tile and walk in rain shower

Walking distance to the Edgewood Shopping Center and Reynoldstown Marta station

Community features include Salt water pool

Community garden

Dog run

Community fire Pit

Virginia Highland is a happening area with a vibrant bar and restaurant scene.



On North Highland and Virginia avenues, young locals sip coffee and cocktails in quirky cafes and shop for organic tea and funky home ware.



The landmark Plaza Theater screens indie films. Green spaces include Orme Park, which runs along Clear Creek and has a playground, and the Atlanta Botanical Garden.



Hop on the Atlanta Beltline and explore the city by walking, scooter or bicycle.



* Combo washer/dryer included



Nearby: Ponce City Market (1 mile), Publix Super Market on Ponce, Dark Horse Tavern, Manuels Tavern, Sweet Auburn BBQ, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joes, TJ Maxx, City Winery