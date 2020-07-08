4174 Roswell Road NE #1

Amenities

Luxurious Buckhead Townhouse near Chastain Park! - Beautiful home in perfect location, close to everything. Rare multi car parking in the heart of Buckhead. This home features gorgeous hardwood floors, a large kitchen with lots of counter space, butcher block island and glass front cabinets. A private courtyard is available for outside relaxation and a private deck overlooks all the action on Roswell Road. The master is oversized with a double walk in closet and an en suite featuring a large capacity whirlpool tub and separate shower. Along the walking path to Chastain Park! Available now! Six month lease minimum. Copy and paste this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/c71514a0a0



(RLNE5094308)