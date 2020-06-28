4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator pool guest suite hot tub

Prime North Buckhead Local! Newer construction, European styled home nestled in a private oasis. Thoughtfully designed open floorplan w/ beautiful Ash Hardwood Flooring throughout & elevator accessibility to all levels. Chef inspired kitchen with large island, granite countertops, breakfast area, separate dining, high-end appliances and charming butler’s pantry. The Master Suite features trey ceilings, spa/whirlpool tub, walk in closet, and cozy fireplace. Secondary bdr on upper level. Terrace level is perfect for guest suite, work out space, office and more!