Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:02 PM

4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE

4165 Rickenbacker Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4165 Rickenbacker Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
guest suite
hot tub
Prime North Buckhead Local! Newer construction, European styled home nestled in a private oasis. Thoughtfully designed open floorplan w/ beautiful Ash Hardwood Flooring throughout & elevator accessibility to all levels. Chef inspired kitchen with large island, granite countertops, breakfast area, separate dining, high-end appliances and charming butler’s pantry. The Master Suite features trey ceilings, spa/whirlpool tub, walk in closet, and cozy fireplace. Secondary bdr on upper level. Terrace level is perfect for guest suite, work out space, office and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE have any available units?
4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE have?
Some of 4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE offer parking?
No, 4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE has a pool.
Does 4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4165 Rickenbacker Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
