415 Plainville Dr SW

Large, clean home available: 4BR/2 BA home is located in quiet neighborhood. Home has new paint, vinyl flooring and carpet. All rooms have new ceiling fans. Home includes has a separate dining room, kitchen, den and living room. Appliances furnished include refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven. Available immediately. We have adopted a no-pet policy. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm with a lockbox powered by Rently.



Rent is $1,200.00. Security deposit is $1,200.00. Trash service is $42 per month. May require the last month's rent or a portion of it. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $45.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email (rent@hamptonhomestead.com). Applications must be submitted on our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com.

Single-Family