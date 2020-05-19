All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:44 AM

415 Plainville Dr SW

415 Plainville Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

415 Plainville Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large, clean home available: 4BR/2 BA home is located in quiet neighborhood. Home has new paint, vinyl flooring and carpet. All rooms have new ceiling fans. Home includes has a separate dining room, kitchen, den and living room. Appliances furnished include refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven. Available immediately. We have adopted a no-pet policy. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm with a lockbox powered by Rently.

Rent is $1,200.00. Security deposit is $1,200.00. Trash service is $42 per month. May require the last month's rent or a portion of it. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $45.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email (rent@hamptonhomestead.com). Applications must be submitted on our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com.
Single-Family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Plainville Dr SW have any available units?
415 Plainville Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Plainville Dr SW have?
Some of 415 Plainville Dr SW's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Plainville Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
415 Plainville Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Plainville Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 415 Plainville Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 415 Plainville Dr SW offer parking?
No, 415 Plainville Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 415 Plainville Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Plainville Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Plainville Dr SW have a pool?
No, 415 Plainville Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 415 Plainville Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 415 Plainville Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Plainville Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Plainville Dr SW has units with dishwashers.

