395 Lofton Road NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

ADORABLE brick bungalow; High-end remodel! Cherry cabinets; GRANITE countertops; Tile backsplash; 2 full tile bathrooms (one is natural TRAVERTINE STONE); JETTED TUB; STUNNING hardwood floors throughout; STAINLESS APPLIANCES; PRIVATE FRONT & REAR DECKS; OFF STREET PARKING FOR SEVERAL CARS; VERY PRIVATE YARD; LOFT IN MASTER SUITE; SKYLIGHT; SECURITY SYSTEM; Washer/Dryer included; 2-inch blinds throughout; Walk to the neighborhood park and pond! OWNER-AGENT