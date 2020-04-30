All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

395 Lofton Road NW

395 Lofton Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

395 Lofton Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Loring Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
ADORABLE brick bungalow; High-end remodel! Cherry cabinets; GRANITE countertops; Tile backsplash; 2 full tile bathrooms (one is natural TRAVERTINE STONE); JETTED TUB; STUNNING hardwood floors throughout; STAINLESS APPLIANCES; PRIVATE FRONT & REAR DECKS; OFF STREET PARKING FOR SEVERAL CARS; VERY PRIVATE YARD; LOFT IN MASTER SUITE; SKYLIGHT; SECURITY SYSTEM; Washer/Dryer included; 2-inch blinds throughout; Walk to the neighborhood park and pond! OWNER-AGENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Lofton Road NW have any available units?
395 Lofton Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 395 Lofton Road NW have?
Some of 395 Lofton Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 Lofton Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
395 Lofton Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Lofton Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 395 Lofton Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 395 Lofton Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 395 Lofton Road NW offers parking.
Does 395 Lofton Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 395 Lofton Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Lofton Road NW have a pool?
No, 395 Lofton Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 395 Lofton Road NW have accessible units?
No, 395 Lofton Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Lofton Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 395 Lofton Road NW has units with dishwashers.
