395 Lofton Road NW

395 Lofton Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309 Loring Heights
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
ADORABLE brick bungalow; High-end remodel! Cherry cabinets; GRANITE countertops; Tile backsplash; 2 full tile bathrooms (one is natural TRAVERTINE STONE); JETTED TUB; STUNNING hardwood floors throughout; STAINLESS APPLIANCES; PRIVATE FRONT & REAR DECKS; OFF STREET PARKING FOR SEVERAL CARS; VERY PRIVATE YARD; LOFT IN MASTER SUITE; SKYLIGHT; SECURITY SYSTEM; Washer/Dryer included; 2-inch blinds throughout; Walk to the neighborhood park and pond! OWNER-AGENT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
