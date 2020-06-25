3935 Rutgers Dr

3935 Rutgers Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331 Baker Hills
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice Split Level in quiet solid well Established Neighborhood Lovely yards front and back,back yard is fenced in for kids to play,located near Marta bus and Train. this is a great home to live in yard maintenance included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
