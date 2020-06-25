All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:45 PM

3935 Rutgers Dr

3935 Rutgers Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3935 Rutgers Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Baker Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Very nice Split Level in quiet solid well Established Neighborhood Lovely yards front and back,back yard is fenced in for kids to play,located near Marta bus and Train. this is a great home to live in yard maintenance included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Rutgers Dr have any available units?
3935 Rutgers Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 Rutgers Dr have?
Some of 3935 Rutgers Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 Rutgers Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Rutgers Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Rutgers Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3935 Rutgers Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3935 Rutgers Dr offer parking?
No, 3935 Rutgers Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3935 Rutgers Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 Rutgers Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Rutgers Dr have a pool?
No, 3935 Rutgers Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3935 Rutgers Dr have accessible units?
No, 3935 Rutgers Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Rutgers Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 Rutgers Dr has units with dishwashers.
