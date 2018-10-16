383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool

Beautiful ATL Midtown Townhouse - Prime location - Property Id: 99527



Location, Location, Location! Enjoy local restaurants, Marta, The Atlanta BeltLine, Ponce City Market and Freedom Park within minutes from your new home. Upstairs townhouse with huge patio.

Hardwood floors, black appliances, and granite countertops. This gated HOA community is loaded with amenities: 24-hour security, concierge and mail service, fitness room, olympic size pool, underground designated parking spot with street parking for guests!

ATL Housing Vouchers/Incentives accepted!



-Tenant responsible for utilities- electric and gas

-Accepting Atlanta Housing Incentives/Vouchers



Message me with any questions b4 applying.



*serious inquiries only*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99527

No Dogs Allowed



