Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D

383 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard · (770) 314-2252
Location

383 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit D · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful ATL Midtown Townhouse - Prime location - Property Id: 99527

Location, Location, Location! Enjoy local restaurants, Marta, The Atlanta BeltLine, Ponce City Market and Freedom Park within minutes from your new home. Upstairs townhouse with huge patio.
Hardwood floors, black appliances, and granite countertops. This gated HOA community is loaded with amenities: 24-hour security, concierge and mail service, fitness room, olympic size pool, underground designated parking spot with street parking for guests!
ATL Housing Vouchers/Incentives accepted!

-Tenant responsible for utilities- electric and gas
-Accepting Atlanta Housing Incentives/Vouchers

Message me with any questions b4 applying.

*serious inquiries only*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99527
Property Id 99527

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5605049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D have any available units?
383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D have?
Some of 383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D currently offering any rent specials?
383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D pet-friendly?
No, 383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D offer parking?
Yes, 383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D does offer parking.
Does 383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D have a pool?
Yes, 383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D has a pool.
Does 383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D have accessible units?
No, 383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D does not have accessible units.
Does 383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 383 Ralph Mcgill Blvd NE D has units with dishwashers.
