3775 King Edward Trl South West

Amenities
Hot property nestled in a quiet cascade neighborhood. 3BR/2BA Brick ranch w/ lots of room. Hardwood floors in the main living area, carpet in bedrooms. Open Kitchen w/ Stainless steel appliances and eat in breakfast area. Large Family room w/ decorative fireplace and access to the backyard. Spacious Living area. Formal Dining. Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and Full bath(shower only). Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Sunroom w/ access to the Large Backyard and 2 car carport. Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU!