Last updated July 31 2019 at 1:21 PM

3775 King Edward Trl South West

3775 King Edward Trail Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3775 King Edward Trail Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Kings Forest

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
Hot property nestled in a quiet cascade neighborhood. 3BR/2BA Brick ranch w/ lots of room. Hardwood floors in the main living area, carpet in bedrooms. Open Kitchen w/ Stainless steel appliances and eat in breakfast area. Large Family room w/ decorative fireplace and access to the backyard. Spacious Living area. Formal Dining. Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and Full bath(shower only). Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Sunroom w/ access to the Large Backyard and 2 car carport. Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3775 King Edward Trl South West have any available units?
3775 King Edward Trl South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3775 King Edward Trl South West have?
Some of 3775 King Edward Trl South West's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3775 King Edward Trl South West currently offering any rent specials?
3775 King Edward Trl South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3775 King Edward Trl South West pet-friendly?
No, 3775 King Edward Trl South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3775 King Edward Trl South West offer parking?
Yes, 3775 King Edward Trl South West offers parking.
Does 3775 King Edward Trl South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3775 King Edward Trl South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3775 King Edward Trl South West have a pool?
Yes, 3775 King Edward Trl South West has a pool.
Does 3775 King Edward Trl South West have accessible units?
No, 3775 King Edward Trl South West does not have accessible units.
Does 3775 King Edward Trl South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3775 King Edward Trl South West does not have units with dishwashers.
