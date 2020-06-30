376 Nelson St SW E2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

Downtown Atlanta loft - Property Id: 185265



Loft apartment now available in the sought-after Mueller Lofts. Located in the historic Castleberry Hill neighborhood with a prime location, you are just two blocks from the Mercedes-Benz stadium, and equally close to downtown Atlanta. The 2nd floor unit is located on the quiet side of the building and features, high ceilings, tall windows (that bring in great sunlight), stainless steel appliances, a hidden queen size Murphy bed, in-unit laundry, on-site fitness room, elevator access, secured garage parking, and access to the shared rooftop deck. Unit is close to MARTA, is located in a biker friendly area, and is in very walkable neighborhood (with access local restaurants and downtown). Top it all off with the best neighbors in the neighborhood and you will love your new home. Reach out to apply today.

No Pets Allowed



