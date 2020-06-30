376 Nelson St SW E2

All apartments in Atlanta
Location

376 Nelson St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313
Castleberry Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Downtown Atlanta loft - Property Id: 185265

Loft apartment now available in the sought-after Mueller Lofts. Located in the historic Castleberry Hill neighborhood with a prime location, you are just two blocks from the Mercedes-Benz stadium, and equally close to downtown Atlanta. The 2nd floor unit is located on the quiet side of the building and features, high ceilings, tall windows (that bring in great sunlight), stainless steel appliances, a hidden queen size Murphy bed, in-unit laundry, on-site fitness room, elevator access, secured garage parking, and access to the shared rooftop deck. Unit is close to MARTA, is located in a biker friendly area, and is in very walkable neighborhood (with access local restaurants and downtown). Top it all off with the best neighbors in the neighborhood and you will love your new home. Reach out to apply today.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185265
Property Id 185265

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5374940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

