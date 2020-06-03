All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM

376 Atwood St Sw

376 Atwood Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

376 Atwood Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovingly renovated bungalow in Historic West End. The large rocking chair front porch is the perfect launching pad to the beltline. This classic bungalow has been renovated to create a home that is truly move-in ready. The tall ceilings, the generous room sizes, the perfect blend between indoor and outdoor are the epitome of Historic West End living. This oversized 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is perfectly located for easy access to the beltline as well as highways for an easy commute to all parts of Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

