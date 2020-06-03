376 Atwood St Sw

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovingly renovated bungalow in Historic West End. The large rocking chair front porch is the perfect launching pad to the beltline. This classic bungalow has been renovated to create a home that is truly move-in ready. The tall ceilings, the generous room sizes, the perfect blend between indoor and outdoor are the epitome of Historic West End living. This oversized 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is perfectly located for easy access to the beltline as well as highways for an easy commute to all parts of Atlanta.