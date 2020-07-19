3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6

Amenities
Stunning contemporary end unit townhouse in gated community with elevator. Open space two story glass living area with sleek custom designed shelving and gas fireplace. Chefs kitchen with Subzero refrigerator, 6 burner Wolf range, stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, walk in pantry and views to the living area. Spacious balcony off den area and kitchen. Master bedroom with large walk in closet, clean lines and contemporary details. Top floor boasts two terraces. Two-car garage with additional storage. Charming pool in community. Close proximity to shops.