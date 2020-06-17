All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

369 5th Street NE

369 5th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

369 5th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming character-filled, newly updated 1 bed/1 bath in Midtown. Private carriage house unit located in back of property with loft style second floor bed above the living area with soaring vaulted ceilings. Large fenced backyard with dedicated patio with private entry. This apartment boasts new quartz counter tops, completely renovated kitchen and bathroom, hard wood floors, walk-in closet, and great outdoor space. Shared laundry for all units. Perfectly located blocks from Piedmont Park, the Beltline, Ponce City Market and all the restaurants and shops of Midtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 369 5th Street NE have any available units?
369 5th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 369 5th Street NE have?
Some of 369 5th Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 369 5th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
369 5th Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 5th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 369 5th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 369 5th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 369 5th Street NE does offer parking.
Does 369 5th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 369 5th Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 5th Street NE have a pool?
No, 369 5th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 369 5th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 369 5th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 369 5th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 369 5th Street NE has units with dishwashers.
