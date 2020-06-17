369 5th Street NE

Amenities
Charming character-filled, newly updated 1 bed/1 bath in Midtown. Private carriage house unit located in back of property with loft style second floor bed above the living area with soaring vaulted ceilings. Large fenced backyard with dedicated patio with private entry. This apartment boasts new quartz counter tops, completely renovated kitchen and bathroom, hard wood floors, walk-in closet, and great outdoor space. Shared laundry for all units. Perfectly located blocks from Piedmont Park, the Beltline, Ponce City Market and all the restaurants and shops of Midtown.